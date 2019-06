Zac Peatey has been found "safe and well”.

AFTER nearly two weeks of family and friends fearing for his safety and well being, 25-year-old Zac Peatey has been found "safe and well”.

Family members had reported the Park Avenue man as missing, after not hearing from or seeing him since 11pm on June 14.

His disappearance had been described as "completely out of character”.

Police would like to thank the media and community for their assistance.