FOUND: Police find dumped rifle linked to CQ fatal crash

UPDATE 1PM: Police have found two missing rifles, one of which was stolen hours before a fatal crash on Friday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey revealed police found the stolen 22-calibre rifle was found overnight in a drainpipe north of Rockhampton.

The missing air rifel was found by the informant in the home where the break-in occured at a Fairybower address.

A LandCruiser also stolen from the same address was involved in the crash on the corner of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd which killed 27-year-old Joel Elliot.

Joel Elliot was killed in a crash at Alton Downs on Friday night. Facebook

The two firearms, and gunsafe which contained them, were initally believed to have been stolen at an unknown time hours before the crash while the occupant of the property was away.

Police could not provide further information on the missing gunsafe at this time.

No one has been charged for the break and enter as police investigations into the incident continue.

INITAL: TWO rifles are still missing after being stolen in a Fairybower break and enter which lead to a fatal car crash at Alton Downs on Friday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey confirmed today that a break-in occured at a Canoona Rd property just hours before a fatal crash killed Joel Elliot, 27, on the corner of Ridgelands Rd and Nine Mile Rd.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the owner was out when the theft took place.

The offenders made away with a gun safe containing a 22-calibre rifle and an air rifle while stealing a Toyota Landcruiser which Elliot was driving when it crashed.

Rockhampton Police suspected other persons were involved with Elliot during the break-in but would not reveal how many suspects as the investigation was ongoing.

Initial reports indicated a 24-year-old man was a passenger in the Toyota Landcruiser with Mr Elliot but police could not confirm this.

"We're not sure exactly who or if there was anyone else in the vehicle, obviously there is differing versions from everyone,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"What we do know is one person has been found deceased in that stolen vehicle and we're still going through witness versions to identify if there were any other persons in the vehicle.”

Five people were taken to hospital when the Mr Elliot crashed into another car at an intersection, including a 24-year-old male who was in a serious condition this morning.

Four people in a four-wheel drive were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson from Rockhampton Hospital said all patients have since been released from Rockhampton Hospital.

With the investigation continuing this week several witnesses have come forth but Rockhampton Police are still appealing to the public for assistance, especially to the possible whereabouts of the missing rifles.

"The safe nor the fire arms have been recovered, we've searched the area but we have not been able to locate that,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"There is indication that other persons or another vehicle may have been used so we are keeping an open mind in this investigation, thus why we're asking for anyone with any information to contact us.”