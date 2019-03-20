FOUND: Five-year-old girl found safe

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a five-year-old girl who was taken from Malakoff Street, Biloela this afternoon.

UPDATE 7.25pm: A FIVE-YER-OLD girl allegedly abducted in Biloela earlier today has been found in Calliope.

Queensland Police said the child was found safe around 7pm after a member of the public alerted police.

"A 24-year-old woman is currently assisting police with their investigations," a QPS statement said.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police have launched an Amber Alert and are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate a five-year-old girl who was taken from Malakoff Street, Biloela approximately four hours ago.

They said the young girl may be at "significant risk".

Police have information that a 24-year-old woman, not known to the child, may have taken her sometime between 2.45 and 3.15pm today.

The woman is driving a blue 2004 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 035 XZQ and is possibly heading to the Emerald or Mt Morgan areas.

An Amber Alert is a process that involves the urgent broadcast of relevant information through the media and other means to the public to facilitate the search for, location and the safe recovery of an abducted child or high risk missing child.

If you have information to urgently assist police please call 000 or contact Policelink on 131 444 to report non-urgent information.