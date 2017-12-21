FOUND: The $2m Rocky Keno winner who dared to dream

WHAT A WIN: Rockhampton Leagues Club general manager Danny Finch and receptionist Marni Rial-Hunt were there to congratulate the new multi-millionaire.

AS the 64-year-old Rockhampton retiree was walking to the Rockhampton Leagues Club, he dared to dream.

Clutching the Keno ticket which featured the same series of numbers he had played for almost 30 years, he wondered if this could finally be it - the big win he had hoped for.

It was.

His numbers - 3, 13, 26, 32, 33, 35, 37, 47, 57 and 58 - had just added up to a massive $2,082,955 cash prize.

The Keno jackpot went off at the club last Wednesday afternoon but for several days the winner's identity remained a mystery.

The newly made multi-millionaire said that by Friday he was being urged by relatives to check his ticket.

They contacted him after seeing social media reports about a major jackpot being won at the club.

"My stepson picked up the news off the net and said, 'There was a win at 3.45pm. You'd better go down there, they're looking for someone who's won $2 million.'

"Then a friend told me the club was seeking a winner, as well as my partner, so I guess news was getting around.

"When I was walking down to the club, I was thinking 'this could be it'.”

The retiree, who is a long-term resident of Rockhampton, revealed that his family was never blessed with wealth when he was growing up.

For that reason, he wanted to spend his winnings on helping his younger family members with their very own home deposits.

"My mum was great in caring for us, but we didn't have any money. We had to save every cent we earned and learn to save ourselves.

"I want to give the young kids in our family a living inheritance - not overseas trips or cars but a real start in life, a home they can call their own.”

The winner himself is also in the market for a new home but is now thinking it may be a "bit better” than the homes he and his partner were originally considering.

Keno spokesperson David Dicker congratulated the winner, saying the team at Keno were thrilled to see another Queenslander win a major jackpot.

"Keno loves to make millionaires and if you're playing Keno - even in a remote regional centre - you have the chance to become a millionaire every three minutes, and just $1 can win a million dollars or more,” he said.

