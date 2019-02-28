Founders and Thinking Day celebrations for scouts and guides

Scouts and Girl Guides of the Capricorn Region came together to celebrate a special jamboree at the Kershaw Gardens on Sunday February 24.

The afternoon was filled with fun, friendship, activities and a barbeque.

The official date for Founders Day (Scouts) and Thinking Day (Girl Guides) is February 22, the birthday of both Lord Robert Baden-Powell and Lady Olave Baden-Powell, founders of Scouts and Girl Guides.

Founders Day and Thinking Day is recognised in a variety of ways across the country and provides an opportunity to re-affirm the Scouts and Girl Guides promise.

In Central Queensland, there are four Scout troupes which meet every week in Gracemere, Yeppoon, North and South Rockhampton.

They enjoy activities including abseiling and caving, as well participating in community events such as Clean Up Australia day.

With about 250 members around Rockhampton, Scouts and Guides also raise funds to support the Rotary Club.

For more information about Scouts or Girl Guides, please visit scouts.com.au or guidesqld.org