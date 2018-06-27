Man seriously injured as van, car collide

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been seriously injured after a car exiting a caravan park on the Sunshine Coast collided with a van.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle traffic crash at Woombye on Tuesday night.

Initial information indicates a car was exiting a caravan park when it collided with a van travelling west on Nambour Connection Road around 6pm, police said.

A 25-year-old male occupant of the car was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.

Another male occupant was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while a third man fled the scene on foot.

The road was blocked for several hours while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER

A minor crash has turned into a major four-vehicle pile-up that has closed a main Sunshine Coast road and left multiple people injured.

Police were initially called to a two-vehicle collision on Nambour Connection Rd about 5.30pm.

That became a four-vehicle crash sparked by traffic stopped by the initial incident.

Motorists report that they are being turned away from the crash scene, which is located outside the Woombye caravan park.

Emergency services remain on scene and the wreckage is causing extensive delays.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said one of the vehicles involved has left the crash scene.

One person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service but no details are available on their injuries.

Another has been treated at the scene by paramedics.