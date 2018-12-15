Four charged after shots fired at home

FOUR people have been charged in relation to an incident where gunshots were allegedly fired at a home in Logan City yesterday.

Three men and a woman were allegedly seen fleeing the scene in Lynelle St, Marsden, driving dangerously in a blue Mustang, after police were called to the disturbance.

Polair tracked the vehicle to a shopping centre carpark in Browns Plains, where the occupants allegedly abandoned the vehicle and left in a second vehicle.

Bodycam footage shows police apprehending the group with the help of a police dog after they crashed into a ditch at Slacks Creek and attempted to flee by foot.

The four people, aged between 25 and 34, have each been charged with a number of offences including; unlawful possession of a weapon, dangerous conduct with a weapon, evading police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

All four are due to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.