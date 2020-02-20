Four charged in second major CQ drug bust

FOUR Central Queensland residents have been arrested and charged following a series of drug raids in Moranbah.

Moranbah CIB and general duties officers yesterday executed a number of search warrants in Moranbah, leading to the arrests.

Moranbah police acted on information received through Crime stoppers and information provided by members of the Moranbah community.

A 25-year-old Moranbah man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

A 21-year-old Moranbah woman has been charged with possessing utensils and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

A 30-year-old Moranbah woman has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

A 45-year-old Dysart man has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

All persons charged have been issued with notices to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 2.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer praised the efforts.

“This is a fantastic result taking these drugs off Moranbah’s streets thanks to great proactive work with the help of the local community members who provided police with information through Crime stoppers,” he said.

“We would ask members of the public to remain vigilant to suspicious behaviour and report their suspicions to police.

“The more information we receive, the more chance we have to remove dangerous drugs from our community.

“Remember, you can report criminal activity anonymously.”