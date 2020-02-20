Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested four people.
Police arrested four people.
Crime

Four charged in second major CQ drug bust

Melanie Plane
20th Feb 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Central Queensland residents have been arrested and charged following a series of drug raids in Moranbah.

Moranbah CIB and general duties officers yesterday executed a number of search warrants in Moranbah, leading to the arrests.

Moranbah police acted on information received through Crime stoppers and information provided by members of the Moranbah community.

A 25-year-old Moranbah man has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

A 21-year-old Moranbah woman has been charged with possessing utensils and failing to properly dispose of a syringe.

A 30-year-old Moranbah woman has been charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

A 45-year-old Dysart man has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

All persons charged have been issued with notices to appear in Moranbah Magistrates Court on April 2.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer praised the efforts.

“This is a fantastic result taking these drugs off Moranbah’s streets thanks to great proactive work with the help of the local community members who provided police with information through Crime stoppers,” he said.

“We would ask members of the public to remain vigilant to suspicious behaviour and report their suspicions to police.

“The more information we receive, the more chance we have to remove dangerous drugs from our community.

“Remember, you can report criminal activity anonymously.”

tmbcrime tmbdrugs tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        premium_icon WATCH: 22 offenders busted in potential $3.5m ice drug bust

        Crime More than $100,000 of cash was seized, 1/2 kilo of cannabis and multiple vehicles impounded

        UPDATE: Teen offenders in custody after alleged car theft

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teen offenders in custody after alleged car theft

        Crime Rockhampton Police have arrested two people in relation to a stolen vehicle.

        $3.5m drug raids: Identities of two men charged revealed

        premium_icon $3.5m drug raids: Identities of two men charged revealed

        News TWO men arrested during drug raids across Rockhampton yesterday have been remanded...

        Neighbourly gesture combats rising crime rates

        premium_icon Neighbourly gesture combats rising crime rates

        Community A nationwide movement has inspired a Rockhampton woman to share her love of...