The scene of the Brisbane stabbing overnight.
Crime

Four charged with attempted murder after CBD stabbing

by Cormac Pearson
28th Sep 2020 5:23 AM
Four men in their late teens have been charged with attempted murder after a terrifying stabbing in the Brisbane CBD on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his front and back after an altercation involving four others in the Queen Street Mall about 10.30pm.

 

Blood seen on the ground in Queen Street Mall. Picture: Nathan Edwards
Police said the boy had also been punched.

An 18-year-old Underwood man, 18-year-old Heathwood man, 19-year-old Runcorn man and a 19-year-old Kuraby man were on Sunday charged with one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and going armed so as to cause fear.

 

Police inspect the scene from McDonald's. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The boy was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for treatment where he was in a stable condition and his injuries include a collapsed lung.

The four men will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

