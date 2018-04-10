Four contenders put up their hand for Turnbull's job

Three Liberals have now announced they are interested in being leader after Malcolm Turnbull, and one won't rule it out. The stampede is starting, with Peter Dutton, Josh Frydenberg, Scott Morrison and Julie Bishop at the head of the herd.

Peter Dutton yesterday:

There's 149 people in federal parliament - I'm one. I think the other 148, if they were being honest, would tell you that if the opportunity came their way they'd be interested as well.

Scott Morrison last night:

LEIGH SALES: Next time the leadership is vacant, will you run? SCOTT MORRISON: Well, I think every member of Parliament who goes in and serves in the House of Representatives has that option available to them. Now, down the track I am sure, if an opportunity presented itself, Leigh, but not while Malcolm Turnbull is the Prime Minister.

Josh Frydenberg:

I aspire to be the best I can be, and if that can take me to the top job, you wouldn't say no, but I'm a very happy member of the Turnbull government.

Julie Bishop:

Ms Bishop did not rule out running for the leadership herself if it was vacated by Christmas but said she was focused on her current roles. "I have been elected by my colleagues to be the deputy leader of the Liberal Party, I'm Australia's Foreign Minister so my priority is to focus on the jobs and responsibilities I have now."

Then there's Tony Abbott.

Still to be asked: Greg Hunt.

A deadline is set by former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce: