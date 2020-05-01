Menu
Four Defence personnel infected with COVID-19 have been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital this morning.
Four COVID-19 infected Defence personnel taken to RDH

by NATASHA EMECK
1st May 2020 8:31 AM
FOUR Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, have been flown into Darwin this morning.

NT Airports has been advised that four passengers on board an Australian Defence Force charter flight that landed at Darwin International Airport this morning have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers were Australian Defence Force personnel returning from the Middle East region.

The passengers were transported directly from the plane by the Australian Defence Force and did not pass through the airport terminal.

They were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital for initial assessment.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the NT Government to transport passengers to appropriate accommodation.

Defence said it started testing personnel for the virus after local contractors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

All four people are believed to be asymptomatic.

