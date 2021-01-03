Four COVID-19 testing clinics open in Rockhampton

Four COVID-19 testing clinics are available for residents of Rockhampton and its surrounds should symptoms of the virus present themselves.

Two services are open on Bolsover Street, one at the North Rockhampton CQUniversity campus, and another at Gracemere Plaza.

On the Capricorn Coast, there are clinics at Capricorn Coast HHS and Arthur Street at Yeppoon.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a fever, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhoea, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, vomiting, or loss os smell or taste.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Sunday afternoon that anybody with the above symptoms or who was in Victoria from December 21 onwards should get tested and isolate until the results are returned.

“Today is one year to the day when I was first told about a potential new virus circulating in China,” she said.

“I do thank people for waiting for quite a while in some cases to get tested.”

Dr Young said restrictions currently in place for Greater Sydney would be reviewed in the next week.

“Things are starting to settle there, which is really good news,” she said.

“They haven’t had any extension of infection outside that Greater Sydney area.”

She said “some reassuring information” had come out of Victoria, and therefore, “at this stage we don’t need to extend any border restrictions to Melbourne or to Victoria, but we’re keeping a very, very close eye on that”.

“I would ask anyone from Queensland who is planning on travelling down to regional New South Wales or to Victoria to keep a very, very close eye on what is happening and be prepared to rapidly return if that’s necessary,” Dr Young said.

“Those border arrangements have kept Queensland safe now for nearly that year since they’ve been introduced and we won’t hesitate to use them again when they’re required.”

Information about testing clinic can be found online or by phoning 13 HEALTH.