Four CQ councils share funds set to create 72 jobs

JOBS AND FUNDS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Local Government Minister Mark Furner and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at a presser to talk about Government funding for the local area.

JOBS AND FUNDS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Local Government Minister Mark Furner and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at a presser to talk about Government funding for the local area. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding5

CREATING jobs in Central Queensland was the focus of a $2.87 million funding made by the State Government yesterday.

Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Emerald and Woorabinda will benefit with funds for flood mitigation, lighting, council staff housing and equipment in gardens.

The funding is coming from the $60 million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

Pool Funding: Minister for Local Government Mark Furner inspects the 42nd Bn Memorial Pool which received funding for its refurbishment.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the projects will create an estimated 72 full-time equivalent jobs.

"This year, we have given councils two financial years to deliver projects and this has allowed councils to apply for projects which will truly have an enduring impact in their communities," he said.

"It has also enabled councils to plan their workforces ahead of time, to create local jobs and give the local economy a shot in the arm."

"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in a community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business," Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

"This is collaboration between the two tiers of government at its best, working for the good of the whole region," Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

The Local Government and Grants and Subsidies Program projects must be completed by 30 June 2019.

At a glance

Rockhampton Regional Council receiving a total of $532,555 for the installation of 380 metres of drainage pipe to reduce flood impacts to residential areas and improve the flood immunity of Glenmore Road

Local Government Grands and Subsidies: Member for Keppel identifies two local projects covered under the next round of Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

Livingstone Shire Council receiving $297,000 for smart integrated LED lighting for the Yeppoon Town Centre.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council receiving a total of $1.332 million for the construction of council staff housing.

Central Highlands Regional Council receiving a total of $709,000 for the installation of fitness equipment and shared pathways with solar lighting and drinking fountains and barbecues at the Emerald Botanical Gardens (West)