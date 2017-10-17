26°
News

Four CQ councils share funds set to create 72 jobs

JOBS AND FUNDS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Local Government Minister Mark Furner and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at a presser to talk about Government funding for the local area.
JOBS AND FUNDS: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Local Government Minister Mark Furner and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at a presser to talk about Government funding for the local area. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding5

CREATING jobs in Central Queensland was the focus of a $2.87 million funding made by the State Government yesterday.

Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Emerald and Woorabinda will benefit with funds for flood mitigation, lighting, council staff housing and equipment in gardens.

The funding is coming from the $60 million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the projects will create an estimated 72 full-time equivalent jobs.

"This year, we have given councils two financial years to deliver projects and this has allowed councils to apply for projects which will truly have an enduring impact in their communities," he said.

"It has also enabled councils to plan their workforces ahead of time, to create local jobs and give the local economy a shot in the arm."

"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in a community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business," Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said.

"This is collaboration between the two tiers of government at its best, working for the good of the whole region," Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said.

The Local Government and Grants and Subsidies Program projects must be completed by 30 June 2019.

At a glance

Rockhampton Regional Council receiving a total of $532,555 for the installation of 380 metres of drainage pipe to reduce flood impacts to residential areas and improve the flood immunity of Glenmore Road

Livingstone Shire Council receiving $297,000 for smart integrated LED lighting for the Yeppoon Town Centre.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council receiving a total of $1.332 million for the construction of council staff housing.

Central Highlands Regional Council receiving a total of $709,000 for the installation of fitness equipment and shared pathways with solar lighting and drinking fountains and barbecues at the Emerald Botanical Gardens (West)

Topics:  brittany lauga mp central highlands emerald livingstone shire council local government margaret strelow rockhampton regional council woorabinda aboriginal shire council

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
UPDATE CQ wild weather: Bruce Hwy closed

UPDATE CQ wild weather: Bruce Hwy closed

UPDATE, 2.40AM: Heavy rain and thunderstorms are impacting Capricornia areas with 55mm in two hours falling at Rockhampton.

Rockhampton teen high on 'throws himself in front of vehicle'

Adam Joseph Hopkins was high on ice when he rolled on top of a motorists car when the vehicle stopped to give way to him walking across the road.

Young mum and nine-year-old son were in the car at the time

LETTER: Abuse of power comes with the territory

POWERFUL PLAYER: New York City police detectives are taking a fresh look into sexual assault allegations against Hollywood identity Harvey Weinstein.

Eloise Rowe says abuse of power in Hollywood is nothing new.

Railway hotels tour brings its secrets to the coast

Scott Whitaker, author of Railway Hotels of Australia, is bring his tour to the Capricorn Coast.

What secrets, scandals and spirits haunt Yeppoon's Railway pub?

Local Partners