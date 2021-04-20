Four CQ mates partner to launch clothing brand

Founders of Hide to Tide Sam, Ben, Will and Maddie

Founders of Hide to Tide Sam, Ben, Will and Maddie

Working cattle in the yards one day at a Clermont property became the catalyst for a group of four young friends to start a clothing brand.

The group, Ben Beatty, Sam Gray, Will Callanan and Maddie Podlich, had always dreamed about having a business together.

Sam came up with the phrase ‘Hide to Tide’ and it was Maddie, with her background in marketing, who said ‘why don’t we just do it’.

The boys grew up in Central Queensland on farms in Clermont and Marlborough and were all boarding students of The Rockhampton Grammar School, while Maddie grew up in Brisbane and spent time on her family’s properties in rural New South Wales.

The four friends became a close-knit group and often travelled together.

They wanted to provide products that were universal, and suitable for men and women.

“We wanted to create quality clothing to match that adventure lifestyle, no matter what they are doing around the clock, whether it be down the pub, on a trip or just going to the grocery store,” Maddie, 21, said.

“We just want to be able to inspire people to get outside, have a good time, have a few beers.”

They launched a range of hats that sold out within a month.

Hide to Tide fishing shirts and hats.

They also had a line of fishing shirts which they spent six months designing and perfecting, going back and forth with sampling.

“(There was) a lot of researching, reaching out to people, getting in contact with some manufacturers,” Maddie said.

“We just wanted to make it right. We wanted them to be lightweight, fit well and feel like you’re not sweating or anything like that because you are out in the sun all day.”

The group is now working on a summer collection and has a few ideas in the pipeline with everything from swimmers to work shirts.

They also hope to partner with a charity to donate profits.

While they may be hundreds of kilometres apart at times, the friends makes the business partnership work.

“We are always just back and forth, always on the phone,” Maddie said.

“We have a bit of a vote and see what everyone likes best, we all have very similar thoughts and we like the same things.”

HIDE TO TIDE

Find them on Facebook

Buy products on their website here