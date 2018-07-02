Menu
Ben Hunt will move to the interchange bench, with Daly Cherry-Evans set to start at halfback for the Maroons. JULIAN SMITH
Sport

Four CQ stars in Maroons line-up for third Origin

2nd Jul 2018 11:59 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two more Central Queensland stars have been named in the Queensland team for the final match of the Holden State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 11.

Baralaba's Corey Oates, who has been in scintillating form on the wing for the Brisbane Broncos, is back in Camp Maroon for the first time since the opening game of the 2017 series.

Rockhampton's Tim Glasby, the Melbourne Storm prop who featured in two winning games in Queensland's successful 2017 campaign, comes into the team on the bench.

Corey Oates returns to the Maroons line-up. DAVE HUNT

They were named this morning alongside fellow CQ products hooker Cameron Munster and halfback Ben Hunt, who moves to the bench to make way for Daly Cherry-Evans.

Oates and Glasby will link up with their Maroons teammates in Brisbane today before travelling to Hervey Bay tomorrow for the Fraser Coast Fan Day.

Billy Slater will take over the captaincy in his final representative game for Queensland, replacing Greg Inglis who is out with a broken thumb.

Oates comes in on the wing with Dane Gagai moving to centre for the injured Inglis.

QUEENSLAND TEAM

1. Billy Slater (c) - Melbourne Storm

2. Valentine Holmes - Cronulla Sharks

3. Dane Gagai - South Sydney Rabbitohs

4. Will Chambers - Melbourne Storm

5. Corey Oates - Brisbane Broncos

6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles

8. Jai Arrow - Gold Coast Titans

9. Andrew McCullough - Brisbane Broncos

10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders

11. Gavin Cooper - North Queensland Cowboys

12. Felise Kaufusi - Melbourne Storm

13. Josh McGuire - Brisbane Broncos

14. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons

15. Jarrod Wallace - Gold Coast Titans

16. Coen Hess - North Queensland Cowboys

17. Tim Glasby - Melbourne Storm

18. Dylan Napa - Sydney Roosters

queensland maroons rugby league state of origin
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

