Four crews rush to Emerald unit fire

Four fire crews rushed to a unit fire at Emerald on Sunday night, which was well alight when crews arrived.

Emergency services were called to the single story structure on Hospital Road, near Frazer Street, about 9.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said no one was at the address at the time.



The fire was contained by 10pm, with QFES crews able to search the unit about 10.20pm, leaving the scene just after midnight.

The QFES spokeswoman said fire investigators attended the scene on Monday morning, with investigations ongoing into the cause of the fire.

