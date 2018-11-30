Menu
Takura fire update, Friday 5.30pm
Burnt-out car believed to have started second Takura blaze

Jessica Lamb
30th Nov 2018 4:12 PM | Updated: 5:15 PM

FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a second fire near Takura.

It is believed the fire, at Toogoom 4WD tracks off Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, started about 12.40pm as a result of a car fire which spread to nearby grass.

It's believed to have started on the M2 track from a burnt-out car.

DAY TWO: Bushfire still burning near Tinnanbar

Rural crews from Burrum Heads, Dundowran, Nikenbah, Howard, Takura, River Heads and East Booral are fighting the blaze.

Hervey Bay Group Officer Jeremy Horchin said crews are backburning about 2km from a house,and the SES will soon direct traffic on Torbanlea-Pialba Rd.

The fire is in the northern part of the 4WD tracks, and its estimated crews will remain on site until 9pm.

Crews are backburning and authorities have advised residents to close windows and doors.

Residents with respiratory problems are advised to keep medication nearby, while motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Yesteday's Toogoom Cane Rd fire was first reported at 2.40pm, and crews stayed at the scene until about 5.30pm.

