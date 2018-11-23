Four debutants in Rocky line-up for weekend's rep clash

Brothers' Ben Walters will debut with the Rockhampton open men's team in Sunday's rep game against Central Highlands.

CRICKET: Four players will make their debut for the Frenchville Sports Club Rockhampton open men's team in Round 1 of the CQ Championships this weekend.

Brothers' Ben Walters, Gracemere's Josh Hamilton and Frenchville's Sam Chew and Callum McMahon have been named to play the Central Highlands in Emerald on Sunday.

Rockhampton will make the trip west without a number of its regular players, including long-term captain Aaron Harmsworth who is battling injury.

It is also without the services of talented all-rounder Joe McGahan, who is playing for North Queensland at the Queensland Country Championships in Townsville this weekend.

Harmsworth said Sunday's game would give the four debutants a chance to stamp their mark on the representative scene.

"These guys have been playing a fair bit of A-grade and it's a good opportunity for them to step up and challenge for a spot when we have the full complement of players available,” he said.

"It will be a tough task for the boys to go out and play in some extreme heat and perform in a relatively new-look team.

"Having said that, we still have some very handy cricketers there.

"Justin Peacock will captain the team. He's had some experience as captain and has been a long servant of Rockhampton cricket and will certainly be up for it.”

Harmsworth said Walters would get the new ball and the team would rely heavily on its spin options, Peacock and Queensland Country under-21 player Logan Whitfield.

"Justin and Logan are two of the best spinners going around country cricket at the moment,” he said.

"They will play a big part with the ball, and we'll be looking to Todd Harmsworth, Brent Hartley and Luke Johnstone to step up with the bat.”

Harmsworth said a score upward of 180 was generally competitive in Emerald.

He said Central Highlands duo Cameron Keene and Joey Pratt would have a big influence on the result.

ROCKHAMPTON TEAM

Luke Johnstone, Sam Chew, Asher Colley, Todd Harmsworth, Brent Hartley, Justin Peacock (c), Steve Munchow, Callum McMahon, Josh Hamilton, Ben Walters, Logan Whitfield