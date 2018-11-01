Menu
DEADLY BITE: This brown snake was responsible for biting two dogs who were taken into Gayndah Veterinary Surgery.
Four dogs treated after being bitten

Felicity Ripper
1st Nov 2018 9:07 AM

GAYNDAH Veterinary Surgery had a busier than usual week last week after four dogs were bitten by brown snakes.

Two dogs were brought into the clinic from Coalstoun Lakes after they were bitten by the same snake when they were trying to fight it.

Another two dogs were brought in from around Gayndah.

Gayndah Veterinary Surgery's Dr Deborah Barbeler said it was important animals were seen to quickly after being bitten..

"Fortunately, all four of the dogs survived," Dr Barbeler said.

"Three received prompt treatment as the owners saw them get bitten while fighting the snakes.

"The fourth one was presented to the clinic 24 hours after envenomation with complete paralysis, making his recovery more prolonged."

The first three dogs were all seen by a vet within one hour of being bitten.

"Although they appeared normal their blood was already not clotting at all," Dr Barbeler said.

"Without treatment the dogs would have died."

Dr Barbeler said if an owner was in doubt about whether their pet had been bitten, they could do a blood clotting test at the surgery.

Prompt treatment with antivenom and other supportive therapy gives pets the best chance of survival.

