11.45AM: FOUR fire crews from Biloela have attended a major hay shed fire at Callide.

The first fire truck arrived on scene at a property on Dudarkos Rd just before 11am.

The shed was well engulfed.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended however no one required treatment.

Police also attended the scene.

The owner is reportedly conducting fire breaks around the shed to protect wheat silos and molasses tanks.