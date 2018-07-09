Four fires in Mount Morgan in one day

5PM: A SERIES of grass fires broke out in Mount Morgan today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews were called to a number of fires throughout the day from around midday.

A fire was burning at the Arthur Timms Lookout and Lowry Lane, Mount Morgan.

Crews also attended a grassfire at Shamrock St, The Mine.

A QFES spokesperson said "it was burning up a hill and down a gully.”

This fire was contained at 1.40pm, backburning was being completed on the northern side near the mine just before 3pm.

There was a grassfire at Norton and Gordon streets however crews were on scene for less than 10 minutes.

The largest fire was at Hall and Central street as nine crews attended at 12.30pm. It was contained by around 4pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the fires are being treated as suspicious.

The fires all appear to be started by "an unknown offender throwing an unknown source”.

A silver coloured Nissan Navara was seen in the area and is a vehicle of interest.

12:30PM: A BUSHFIRE is burning in Mount Morgan.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Arthur Timms Lookout and Lowry Lane, Mount Morgan and Shamrock St, The Mine.

This fire was reported through a triple zero call at 12.30pm.

Three crews attended the scene.

Crews are undertaking backburning operations, and smoke may affect residents in Mount Morgan and surrounds.

still undertaking backburning at 3.30pm

There was no threats to properties.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

12.30 got call