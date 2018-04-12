UPDATE: Four hospitalised after 'head-on' crash at Yarwun

INJURIES: A woman has been transported to Gladstone Hospital suffering chest pains.

11.27AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokesman has confirmed the three people taken to Gladstone Hospital in the second ambulance this morning had "very minor injuries".

They were taken to hospital for observation purposes.

The spokesman confirmed one of the two children involved in the crash was a young girl, while the other was a baby whose gender is unknown at this stage.

10.38AM: FOUR people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a suspected head-on collision at Yarwun this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd near the intersection with Hanson Rd just after 9am.

Both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash and required towing, with one of the vehicles' front wheels completely ripped off by the impact.

A woman suffering chest pains was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after the crash, while a second ambulance transported another woman plus two children a short while later.

MAP | Approximate location

A police spokesman said initial reports indicated the crash was a 'possible head-on', though everyone involved had been able to exit their vehicles.

Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd was briefly closed to traffic as tow trucks cleared the roadway, but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.