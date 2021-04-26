Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Crime

Four hospitalised after late night brawl in suburban street

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Apr 2021 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR people were taken to hospital after an alleged "group assault" on an Ipswich suburban street late on Sunday night.

Police received multiple calls about an incident at a private address on Dossie Street in Riverview just before midnight.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital, including a man in his 50s with a head injury.

Another two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital in Brisbane.

All four patients were in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the incident but there is no record of any arrests being made at this point.

"It's non-reportable so that could mean that no one has made a complaint or police are still working through it," she said.

"Police received multiple calls from informants to say there was a group assault.

"We are aware of the incident."

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New children’s picture book inspired by Rocky’s beef expo

        Premium Content New children’s picture book inspired by Rocky’s beef expo

        Books The George The Farmer book will be launched at Beef Australia next month with twice daily singing and dancing performances

        ROCKHAMPTON MARCH: Anzac Day 2021 photo gallery

        Premium Content ROCKHAMPTON MARCH: Anzac Day 2021 photo gallery

        Community 100+ PHOTOS: Schools, community groups, emergency services, service men and women...

        Roofer busted with cocaine at GKI music festival

        Premium Content Roofer busted with cocaine at GKI music festival

        News The drug was in his wallet which had fallen on the ground and handed to security.

        Pt Two: The Mystery of Mt Morgan Digger’s Missing Medals

        Premium Content Pt Two: The Mystery of Mt Morgan Digger’s Missing Medals

        News For all the expense and effort of getting them to Australia – minting, engraving...