Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people.
A multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway has caused traffic chaos and hospialised four people. Bill Hoffman
News

Five hospitalised, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
17th Mar 2019 12:18 PM | Updated: 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people, including two children under 10, have been hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

Paramedics rushed to the four-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes at Landsborough at 11.15am, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Seven people were assessed on the scene.

Two men and a woman, all aged in their 30s, as well as a child and a baby, have been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and delays are expected. Drivers in the area have reported seeing traffic backed up to Sippy Downs.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution in the area.

bruce hwy editors picks traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    premium_icon CQ powering along with 27 current and future solar projects

    Technology Region is helping achieve state's 50 percent renewable target.

    • 17th Mar 2019 1:08 PM
    Roof cut off vehicle to get to injured

    premium_icon Roof cut off vehicle to get to injured

    Breaking 8.20am: Two car-crash near Rockhampton

    ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    premium_icon ‘High chance’ of cyclone forming, Bureau says

    Weather "High chance" of cyclone forming after heatwave

    GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    premium_icon GALLERY: Plenty of footy fans out for first Capras home game

    Local Faces Were you photographed cheering for the Capras at the game?