Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Paramedics load one of the injured into an ambulance after a massive fight erupted outside Melbourne’s Crown Casino. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Huge brawl erupts at Crown Casino

7th Apr 2019 11:23 AM

Police are appealing for witnesses to a huge brawl outside Crown Casino in Melbourne which left four people seriously injured.

Up to 16 people were involved in the fight at the Southbank entertainment complex on Whiteman St about 2.45am on Sunday, Victoria Police said.

Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
Police are appealing for witnessess to the massive fight. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News
The fight involving up to 16 people saw four people rushed to hospita. Picture: Nine News

Two women and two men, all in their 20s, were taken to hospital with face injuries.

Two Deer Park men, aged 22 and 26, and a 24-year-old from St Albans were arrested at the scene.

The trio have since been released pending further inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the brawl is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More to come

More Stories

brawl crown casino editors picks

Top Stories

    Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    premium_icon Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    Health The Bully's Peter Lynch shares his experience with the procedure.

    Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    premium_icon Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    Rugby League Coach David Faiumu upbeat, excited about clash with Easts Tigers

    Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    premium_icon Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    Family Fun Thousands expected to flock to the coast next weekend.

    World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    premium_icon World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    Health Those living rurally are more likely to be diagnosed with a disease.