Four people have been injured in a car and steam roller crash at Longreach. Photo: file
News

Four injured as car and steam roller collide on highway

Kristen Booth
29th Apr 2021 12:15 PM
Four people have been injured in a car and steam roller crash along the Landsborough Highway at Longreach.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at the site of the incident on the corner of Jabiru Street and the highway, which was reported about 11.20am.

Paramedics are assessing four stable patients for minor injuries, including a female in her 60s and a male in his 70s.

While the highway was initially closed, Queensland Police reopened one lane at 11.50am.

