Four injured in bus, car crash near Townsville school

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 11:09 AM
Four people have been injured in a crash involving a bus and car near a Townsville high school.

Paramedics were called to the crash at the corner of Gouldian Ave and South Vickers Rd, Condon, nearby Thuringowa State High School.

Four patients suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics.

The crash happened about 9.40am.

In a separate incident, a patient became entrapped in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Riverway Dr, Allambie Lane at Rasmussen shortly after 10am.

The patient has since been freed from the wreckage.

Paramedics are one scene.

