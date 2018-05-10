Four injured on Central Qld roads in just hours

A woman was injured when a 4WD rolled on the Capricorn Hwy near Dingo.

UPDATE 7.15AM: A TEENAGER, woman and two other patients are among the injured on Central Queensland roads these past 12 hours.

Traffic is still affected by a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy southbound of Rockhampton near the Benaraby Gladstone Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said as of 7.15am, police remained on scene where two patients were injured about 5.40am.

They reported both lanes had been closed as a Navara was moved from the road.

It followed a crash only half-an-hour earlier on the Capricorn Hwy near Dingo, where a 4WD came off the road and crashed into a tree.

A woman was transported to the Blackwater Hospital with head injuries.

Just yesterday, a rigid truck rolled on the nearby Fitzroy Developmental Road, about 20km from the turnoff at Dingo heading towards Middlemount.

Reports indicate the truck driver suffered chest pains but was otherwise uninjured.

The followed a series of crashes over the past month, one of which claimed the life of a 19-year-old driver.

A teenager is also among the injured on Central Queensland roads after he was hit by a vehicle in Yeppoon last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service report the boy was transported to the Yeppoon Hospital with leg injuries after the vehicle and pedestrian incident on Morris St about 7.30pm.

The night before, a man aged in his 40s was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle travelling on the Rockhampton Rd, Yeppoon.

The man had suffered head, shoulder and leg injuries.

6.45AM: THE Bruce Hwy is blocked heading south of Rockhampton as the wreckage of a vehicle is moved from the road.

The Navara was one of two vehicles which crashed in Benaraby near the Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The Queensland Police Service advise as of 6.37am a tow truck had arrived on scene and the highway southbound was closed as they removed the vehicle.

All emergency services responded to the 5.40am call.

Two patients were treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported in stable conditions to Gladstone Hospital.

Firefighters made the area safe before they left about 6.20am.

A woman was injured in a separate crash on a Central Queensland highway this morning.

A QPS spokesman said a train driver spotted a 4WD which had rolled over on the Capricorn Hwy, Dingo about 5km east of Normanby St.

He said the woman had suffered lacerations to the side of her head, but was transported to the Blackwater Hospital in a stable conditon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.10am.