Four involved in another major crash on busy Yeppoon road

PARAMEDICS took one person to hospital after a major crash on a busy Yeppoon road this afternoon, Initial reports indicated ambulances were called to a two-vehicle crash on Tanby Rd, near the intersection of Barlows Rd in Taroombal around 2.40pm.Emergency crews reported the vehicles collided at around 80km/h- 100km/h "nose to tail". One female was still in one of the cars when paramedics arrived with neck pain while two other adults and a three-year-old child are out of the vehicle. The woman was taken to Yeppoon Hospital shortly after.