Breaking

Four involved in another major crash on busy Yeppoon road

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Jun 2018 2:41 PM
PARAMEDICS took one person to hospital after a major crash on a busy Yeppoon road this afternoon,   Initial reports indicated ambulances were called to a two-vehicle crash on Tanby Rd, near the intersection of Barlows Rd in Taroombal around 2.40pm.
  Emergency crews reported the vehicles collided at around 80km/h- 100km/h "nose to tail".   One female was still in one of the cars when paramedics arrived with neck pain while two other adults and a three-year-old child are out of the vehicle.   The woman was taken to Yeppoon Hospital shortly after.  
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

