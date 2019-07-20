Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man and three children were involved in a rollover on Nine Mile Road this morning.
A man and three children were involved in a rollover on Nine Mile Road this morning. Google Maps
News

Four involved in rollover at Nine Mile Rd

Maddelin McCosker
by
20th Jul 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.40PM: ALL four people involved in a single vehicle rollover on Nine Mile Rd declined treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The man and three children reportedly sustained no injuries from the crash.

1PM: THREE children are reportedly uninjured after the car they were travelling in rolled on Nine Mile Road behind the Rockhampton Airport.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the scene at 12.55PM with reports the male drive sustained a neck injury in the incident.

The children are uninjured but shaken up.

Queensland Ambulance are on route to the crash now.

More to follow.

nine mile road queensland ambulance rockhampton airport tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Road rage shooter within 'bare inches' of killing someone

    premium_icon Road rage shooter within 'bare inches' of killing someone

    News Rockhampton father of seven's 'extreme' overreaction after traffic dispute

    People power changes Government's plans for rehab centre

    premium_icon People power changes Government's plans for rehab centre

    News Music Bowl back on agenda as leaders consider other rehab locations

    Belinda strides into rugby league history

    premium_icon Belinda strides into rugby league history

    Rugby League Proud dad presents jersey after cutting fishing trip short