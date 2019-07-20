Four involved in rollover at Nine Mile Rd

A man and three children were involved in a rollover on Nine Mile Road this morning.

A man and three children were involved in a rollover on Nine Mile Road this morning. Google Maps

2.40PM: ALL four people involved in a single vehicle rollover on Nine Mile Rd declined treatment from paramedics at the scene.

The man and three children reportedly sustained no injuries from the crash.

1PM: THREE children are reportedly uninjured after the car they were travelling in rolled on Nine Mile Road behind the Rockhampton Airport.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the scene at 12.55PM with reports the male drive sustained a neck injury in the incident.

The children are uninjured but shaken up.

Queensland Ambulance are on route to the crash now.

More to follow.