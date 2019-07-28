Menu
As many as four people were involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the corner of the Fitzroy Developmental Road and the Peak Downs Highway.
Four involved in rollover on Fitzroy Developmental Rd

Maddelin McCosker
28th Jul 2019 5:53 PM
5.50PM: AS MANY as four people are involved in a car rollover near Moranbah.

Emergency services have been called to the corner of the Peak Downs Highway and the Fitzroy Developmental Rd after a car rolled at 4.55pm.

All passengers were reported to have self-extricated following the incident.

Queensland Police and SES are on scene with Queensland Ambulance.

According to reports from the scene no one suffered any major injuries.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed four passengers between the ages of 18 and 40 were involved but reports suggest they have all refused treatment and transport.

It is believed the car was driving around the corner of the busy intersection when it has rolled off the edge of the road, and down a small slope and came to rest on its right side.

Updates to come.

