Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Four men charged over vicious Gympie street bashing

15th Dec 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have charged four men following an altercation in Gympie yesterday that left a man with a critical head injury.

A 24-year-old Gympie man was outside a venue on Mary Street when he allegedly became involved in a verbal exchange with a group of men about 11.30pm.

The man was allegedly assaulted and knocked to the ground, then kicked in the head and left unconscious.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 from Araluen, have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray in public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Two 21-year-old Gympie men have been charged with grievous bodily harm and affray.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
attack charges crime gympie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Median strip fire keeps flaring up

        premium_icon Median strip fire keeps flaring up

        News Fire-fighters attended a Rockhampton median strip fire at least three times on Saturday afternoon.

        Fire scare at Rocky home

        premium_icon Fire scare at Rocky home

        News EMERGENCY services crews were called to Acheson Street on Saturday afternoon.

        Man taken to hospital after pool incident

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after pool incident

        News A MAN was taken to a Central Queensland hospital on Friday night after an incident...

        Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

        premium_icon Fox Files: Glenmore Tavern crowned with top honour

        News Conor McGregor whiskey stockist, grab Capras merch and man takes a ‘cruisey’ ride.