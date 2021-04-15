Four months in custody declared enough for meth supplier

The man pleaded guilty before Toowoomba District Court to 22 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Four months pre-sentence custody was deemed time enough for a 50-year-old man who had supplied methamphetamine to others over a nine month period.

"If you hadn't done four months you'd be going to jail," Judge Deborah Richards told Beven Wayne Combarngo.

Police had seized Combarngo's mobile phone during a search on May 23, 2019, and found a number of drug supply messages, Toowoomba District Court heard.

He conceded that he referred to meth in the messages as "speed" or "rock", Crown prosecutor Mel Wilson said.

The evidence pointed to the then 48 and 49-year-old having arranged to supply meth on about 22 occasions to about nine people between March and December 2019 in St George, she said.

There had been 16 actual supplies.

He had originally been charged with trafficking but the Supreme Court had sent the matter to the District Court and Combarngo pleaded guilty to supplying a dangerous drug.

Combarngo's barrister Frank Martin told the court his client had been on strict bail conditions since his release from custody including not being able to go to St George, abiding by a curfew, reporting to police and attending a Drug Arm rehab course which he had done.

"He was addicted to meth but since his arrest he hasn't touched it," Mr Martin said.

His client was working and had saved enough to buy a camper van and intended to go fruit picking, he said.

Judge Richards said it seemed Combarngo had made "a real effort" to rehabilitate.

She sentenced him to 18 months in jail but suspended the term after four months for two years and declared the four months pre-sentence custody as time already served under the sentence.

