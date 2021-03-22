Four months of roadworks begin in North Rocky

Work will take place Monday to Sunday between 7am and 5pm until July 30.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will construct an off-road cycleway along the southbound carriageway of the Bruce Highway, between Founders Drive and Yeppoon Road.

The work will take place from Monday to Sunday between 7am and 5pm, from March 22 to July 30.

Lane closures, speed restrictions, and traffic control will be in place during active hours for the duration of the works.

The department reminded motorists to drive carefully and follow the direction of traffic control on site.