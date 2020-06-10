Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter attended four motorcycle crashes in just 48 hours over the weekend, prompting a warning for riders to slow down. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Four motorcycle crashes in 48 hours prompts warning

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Jun 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM
MOTORCYCLISTS seeking a post-lockdown adrenaline rush are being warned to slow down after the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter treated four crash victims in less than 48 hours.

The helicopter attended accidents on a motocross track, roadway and private property over the weekend - showing the diverse risks motorbike riders face.

The Queensland road toll stands at 100 deaths, up by nine from the same time last year.

In Central Queensland 29 people have died on the roads, an increase of three compared to the same period in 2020.

In the past fortnight, Gladstone police caught an unlicensed motorcycle rider doing 56km/h over the speed limit on the Dawson Highway.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter had treated four motorbike riders for injuries over the weekend.

"It's been a really shocking 72 hours, with eight people tragically losing their lives on our roads and a series of serious motorbike crashes," Ms Smith said.

"Queenslanders need to start taking road safety seriously, whether you're on a highway or on private property - make sure you're always riding to the conditions of the road and looking for potential dangers.

"This means sticking to the speed limit, conducting safety checks before changing lanes and watching out for your mates if you're riding in a group."

