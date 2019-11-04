Four Paws come back from extinction

HELPING OUT: Gary and Sharon Booth with one of their Four Paws friends.

HELPING OUT: Gary and Sharon Booth with one of their Four Paws friends.

JUST three short months ago, not for profit volunteer group Four Paws was in danger of being put down, now the group is stronger than ever and looking to expand the service it offers to the community, thanks to a whole new committee of volunteers.

To fund the new expanded services, Four Paws wants your rubbish.

Four Paws animal welfare charity spokesperson Sharon Sommerville said the group’s principal activity was to provide education of responsible pet ownership and short-term direct care of animals.

“This is done in a number of ways; foster until homes are found, veterinary services such as flea and worm treatment, vaccination, microchipping and de-sexing,” Ms Sommerville said.

“We are excited to have a brand-new committee, who are looking at new ways to provide support and enhance the welfare of local animals.

“In the most recent past we have been focusing on cats, but the new Four Paws committee are keen to reintroduce care and rehoming of dogs.”

To fund the groups initiatives new committee member Karlie Dean has come up with a great fundraising idea that the whole community can easily assist with.

“We would love to establish recycling collection points around the community to collect single use cans and bottles,” Ms Dean said.

“All funds from the community recycling effort will go straight to caring for our foster animals.

“We are encouraging anyone who would like to get on board to simply message us on our Facebook page to offer your support and pick up locations.”

Fundraising co-ordinator Karen Smout, and her volunteers are busy preparing for future fundraising activities, the community can look forward to participating in including the Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre Lucky Numbers, Bunnings Sausage Sizzles, Can and Bottle recycling collection, more Four Paws dog walks, barbecues and quiz nights.

“We would also love to introduce donation points within Livingstone Shire where people can donate tinned and dry pet food to assist with the upkeep of our animals in foster care,” Ms Smout said.

“We are also urgently seeking additional foster carers for cats and dogs so we can expand our services to rehome more animals.

“We have a foster care co-ordinator who assists and supports our carers to look after all of our animals in care.

“Right now, Dee Dee and Teddy are two cats that have been in foster care for quite a while, and Gatsby is a new kitten in care, they would love to find their forever homes.”

More ways to assist include becoming a volunteer and joining us at the group at their various fundraising events.

Ms Sommerville said Four Paws events were always fun.

“You get meet great people and know that you have contributed your time to a worthwhile cause.

“We also have membership available, you can become a supportive member of Four Paws for just $20 singles and $50 Couples/Families per year, where your money goes directly to costs associated with care for our foster animals,” she said.

“As a member you will receive regular newsletters with updates on our foster animals and upcoming events.

“Visit our website at www.fourpaws.org.au or follow us on Facebook for information on all the services we provide, to keep up to date with our animals available for rehoming, plus animal management and education tips, upcoming events and much more.”

Inquiries 0478 032 910.

Donation boxes are currently located at Gypsy Lane and Baked on 44 in Yeppoon.