Inattentive motorists a big concern as number of drink drivers dwindle

Four people a day arrested for drink or drug driving in Townsville.

AT least four motorists a day on average are being caught drink driving or drug driving in the Townsville district, but it is driver inattention that has police most worried.

Queensland Police statistics have revealed 783 motorists were caught drink driving and 380 caught driving with drugs in their system in Townsville so far this year, as of September 30. The number of drink drivers has steadily decreased since 2015, when 1211 people were booked by Townsville police.

Drug driving offences have also fallen, from 630 offenders in the Townsville District in 2015, to 380 offenders as of September 30 this year.

A majority of those caught drink driving have a blood alcohol concentration between 0.05 and 0.10.

Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Brendan White said the community had "taken hold of the issue".

"People don't mind now nominating somebody, or someone nominating themselves, to say I'll have no drinks or only one drink and drive everyone home," he said.

"In relation to drug driving I don't think we've reached that stage yet.

"The average person doesn't like a drug driver, but a lot of people aren't aware when there are drug drivers on the road." Sen-Sgt White said inattention and "driving in a daydream" was his biggest concern on the roads.

"They may travel the same route every day going to and from work or if you're going on a longer journey you start getting tired so your mind just wanders," he said.

"(Mobile phone usage) certainly is concerning because no matter how you use them it takes some concentration away from the road."

Sen-Sgt White said six motorists were caught using their mobile phone while driving at the weekend, as Townsville's Road Policing Unit ramps up patrols as part of the statewide three-month blitz on drivers.

Queensland Police put law-breaking motorists on notice last week with the launch of Operation Quebec Yield, slated to last until January.

Last weekend Townsville's Road Policing Unit nabbed 14 motorists driving unregistered vehicles, four driving unregistered vehicles, seven for seatbelt offences, 72 people for speeding, seven drink drivers and three drug drivers.