Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
News

Four people escape two-vehicle smash uninjured

Aden Stokes
25th May 2021 8:00 AM
Four people escaped a two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton without any major injuries on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Yaamba Road and Boundary Road, Parkhurst, at 6.35pm.

All persons involved were out of their vehicles when emergency services arrived at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service assessed four people, however, all persons declined transport to hospital.

A QAS spokesman said none of the patients appeared to be injured.

The intersection was blocked for some time.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

