Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

Maddelin McCosker
Mark Zita
by and
7th May 2019 7:28 AM | Updated: 8:38 AM
UPDATE 8:37AM: A QUEENSLAND Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were taken to Gladstone Hospital with spinal precautions after an earlier crash near Raglan.

All three are in a stable condition.

UPDATE 7:45AM: ONE person is being assessed for neck pain after a crash 5km south of Raglan earlier this morning.

A QPS spokesman said five people were involved in the crash and ambulance crews are treating some of them for minor injuries.

At 7.20am, one car rear-ended another on the Bruce Highway at Fire Creek.

Police are currently on the scene.

More to come.

7.25AM: FOUR people are believed to have been involved in a two car crash on the Bruce Highway, north or Raglan this morning.

It is understood the cars collided shortly before 7.20am near Fire Creek, approximately 5km north of Raglan.

Initial reports indicate one person may be injured.

Multiple ambulance vehicles are responding to the crash.

More to follow.

