File photo of an ambulance.
News

Four people involved in Bruce Highway rollover

Melanie Plane
20th Jun 2021 10:19 AM
Four people were assessed following a single vehicle crash south of Rockhampton overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Services reports paramedics were called to the incident on the Bruce Highway at Midgee just before midnight Saturday.

“Paramedics assessed four patients, including a male child following a single-vehicle rolled down and embankment on Bruce Highway and Casuarina Road at 11.40pm,” a QAS spokesperson said.

“A teenage female was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.”

Four people involved in Bruce Highway rollover

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

