Four people transported to hospital after train track crash

Update 5.20pm: FOUR patients were transported to Rockhampton Hospital today after two vehicles crashed on a Rockhampton train track.

One female had sustained chest injuries.

The four patients were transported in a stable condition.

Intial story: TWO vehicles have collided on a Rockhampton train track on Denison and Derby Street this afternoon.

Ambulance crews are currently on scene and police and fire crews are on their way.

The call came through to Queensland Ambulance Service at 2.51pm.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured.

More to follow.