Expert swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped at a popular swimming hole near Josephine Falls.
Four people trapped at swimming hole

by Grace Mason
23rd Jan 2020 4:23 PM
EXPERT swift water rescue technicians are working to assist four people trapped on the far side of Josephine Falls just north of Innisfail.

Emergency services were called to the popular swimming hole just after 3pm following reports the group was stuck on the northern side of the waterway and needed assistance.

 

FILE PHOTO: Fast flowing water at Josephine Falls near Innisfail. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said initial reports were two people were located upstream and two were downstream.

He said there were no reports of injuries and technicians were in the water attempting to reach them.

More details to come.

