Mines at Oakey and Moranbah may close

UP TO FOUR Queensland coalmines could be closed after they allegedly failed their dust monitoring obligations.

The allegations relate to Glencore's Oaky North and Oaky No.1 in central Queensland, along with Anglo's Moranbah North and Grosvenor.

State Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the underground mines had failed to meet their obligations during the second quarter of this year.

"I have been advised that the levels of non-compliance vary. However in my view, any failure to meet their safety and health obligation is not acceptable," he said.

