Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexandra Kwakernaak tries out the headphones.
Alexandra Kwakernaak tries out the headphones. <Photographer name>
Music

Four reasons you need noise-cancelling headphones

by Chelsea Clark
2nd Aug 2018 7:27 AM

IF YOU haven't had the pleasure of enjoying the serenity that noise-cancelling headphones provide, then you are missing out.

To celebrate our latest digital subscriptions offer that sees you take home a pair, we've compiled four reasons why you need noise-cancelling headphones.

We promise they'll change your life.

1. You need to catch up on some sleep. Whether you're finding it difficult to get some shut eye at home or have a long plane journey coming up, the headphones let you shut out the rest of the world and relax.

2. You want to ignore your co-workers. You don't even have to have anything playing through them but a conspicuous pair of headphones will send a signal that you don't want to be disturbed.

3. You have to catch public transport. Get out your trusty headphones and you can easily block everyone out (well, you may need to close your eyes too but you get the idea).

4. You didn't pay attention the first time. If you're worried about concentrating in those boring meetings or lectures, let your phone do all the hard work. Record a voice memo and then listen later.

Grab a set of Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones when you subscribe today to a 12-month digital subscription to The Morning Bulletin. The offer is just $7 a week for the first 12 months and includes more than $600 of value*. Head to themorningbulletin.com.au/headphones for more information.

* Only $7 a week billed every four weeks on a 12-month contract for new digital subscribers (minimum annual cost $364). Allow 15 days for headphones to arrive. Offer available while stocks last. Conditions apply.

headphones promotion rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police: Major aircraft incident may have been 'light in sky'

    premium_icon Police: Major aircraft incident may have been 'light in sky'

    News QPS called off the search around 11pm saying there was 'no evidence of a plane crash.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:41 AM
    'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    premium_icon 'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    Health Rockhampton mum says her son was 'tired' after medical trauma

    International hockey tournament to bring CQ economic boost

    premium_icon International hockey tournament to bring CQ economic boost

    Council News Building the second synthetic turf key to clinching the 2019 bid

    Local Partners