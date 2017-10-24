Four Rocky players to line up with Indigenous Allstars

ON TARGET: Rockhampton's Heath Daley is one of four locals who will play for the Indigenous Allstars who are keen to make their mark at the Australasian Darts Championships.

ON TARGET: Rockhampton's Heath Daley is one of four locals who will play for the Indigenous Allstars who are keen to make their mark at the Australasian Darts Championships. Allan Reinikka ROK270617adarts2

DARTS: Four Rockhampton players will line up with the Indigenous Allstars at the Australasian Darts Championships in Dubbo.

Heath Daley will captain the 15-member team, which also includes Greg Major, Noreen Perry and Kyla Ahmann.

The championships start on Friday and have attracted some of Australia and New Zealand's best darts players, who will vie for a share of the $60,000 in prizemoney.

It has been a big year for the local quartet, who were also part of the first all-Aboriginal Australian darts team which competed at the inaugural Taranaki International Darts Open in New Zealand in July.

Their first international appearance has generated interest around Australia and beyond.

The team has been invited back to next year's Open and also to play in Malaysia, and Daley has also been fielding inquiries from America.

Daley said it was exciting for the players, the sport and for Central Queensland.

"I'm honoured and I'm really proud. I'm proud of the players and where it's all heading,” he said yesterday.

"One thing I really like about it is people are starting to look at Rockhampton as a nursery for top darts players.

"This city was once a real hotspot for darts, and I think we're starting to get back there.”

Daley said the Dubbo event would be highly competitive and a test of the players' wits and abilities.

"We don't have a big-name player in our team; we have a lot of younger players and this is a great stepping stone for them.

"Win, lose or draw, I just want them to try their best, do themselves proud and really enjoy the experience.”

Daley expects the Queensland men's team to be a real force in Dubbo. In its ranks are three members of the Australian team which earlier this month won the teams event at the World Cup in Japan.

But he is confident that each member of the Indigenous Allstars can hold their own.

"They just need to stay focused and keep their composure,” he said. "It's a funny game, darts. Often it comes down to the player who is mentally tough and can best hold their nerve.”