Four schools share in rugby union grand final glory

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton Grammar's open and under-15 teams will take good form into next week's Ballymore Cup after claiming victory in the district schools competition.

They both beat St Brendan's College in the season deciders, the First XV winning 34-12 in the open division and the 15s cruising to a 43-17 victory.

St Brendan's took the honours in the under-13 boys with a commanding 50-7 win over Emmaus College.

North Rockhampton State High open girls capped off their dominant season with a 22-nil win over Rockhampton Girls Grammar School, who made the final in their first year in the competition.

The under-13 and under-15 girls' grand finals came down to the wire, with Grammar and Emmaus College both scoring in the dying minutes to secure their respective titles.

The North Rockhampton State High School and Rockhampton Girls Grammar School teams after the girls' open final. CONTRIBUTED

Grammar First XV co-coach Todd Wells said his team had to work hard for the win.

"The score probably doesn't reflect the quality of the game, it was a very good game of football,” he said.

"They were very good when they had unstructured ball and they created a lot of space and put a lot of pressure on our defensive line.

"We were a little better at the set piece and that probably was the difference. We created some space out wide and took advantage of that.

"Our forward pack had plenty of go-forward. They probably dominated the game and set a really good platform for us to get the win.”

Wells said neither team gave an inch in the opening 20 minutes of fast, physical football.

Points flowed in the last 10 minutes of the first half, with Bronson Ryan, Ethan Scarpelli and Joe Callanan crossing to give Grammar a 22-5 lead at the break.

The victorious Rockhampton Grammar School's First XV which beat St Brendan's College in an entertaining grand final. CONTRIBUTED

Teammates Rory Jones and Jackson Cheesman scored in the second half to seal the win.

Wells said halfback Max Tapp was a deserved man of the match, while captain Walter Wilson and fullback Bronson Ryan also impressed.

The two Grammar teams now have their sights on the Ballymore Cup in Brisbane from April 11-13, keen to repeat past successes at the state-wide competition.

"We've done well there before,” Wells said.

"It's a big part of our calendar to get down there and challenge ourselves against some of the best schools.

"Hopefully we can play some good rugby down there and represent the region well.”

RESULTS