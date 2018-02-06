Four sets of twins start their schooling at Yeppoon

Alex and Noah Todd with an Enid Blyton book at the North Rockhampton Library.

TWINS Noah and Alex, 5, may be identical in appearance but their personalities are worlds apart.

Noah is a "people-pleaser” who aims for the best and sets himself high goals and Alex is "more of a floater who marches to his own drum and does what he wants when he wants”.

For the twins, being identical has its perks.

"They each have a hat embroidered with green or blue writing to tell them apart and they started to swap their hats and pretend to be each other,” said their mother Ainslee Todd.

"But their different personalities give them away.”

When they were born, hospital staff dressed Noah in blue and Alex in green to tell them apart.

The method carried on at home with different coloured pyjamas.

At Yeppoon's Sacred Heart, three other sets of twins have also started prep this year.

"I've split them up in different classes because they're together all the time and have similar interests and I wanted them to grow as individuals,” Ms Todd said.

Despite being twins, Alex and Noah see their differences.

"Noah has more freckles,” Alex said.

"Alex has more sores,” Noah said.

Alex and Noah both love sport and have big plans for what they will be when they grow up.

"I want to be an army man,” Alex said.

"I want to be a police man,” Noah said.

