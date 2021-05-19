Four sharks caught after fatal attack

Four sharks have been captured and released off the New South Wales mid-north coast, one day after a surfer was fatally mauled at the same beach on Tuesday.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed four great white sharks had been caught, tagged and released on Wednesday morning at Tuncurry and Forster Main beaches.

But, authorities don’t believe any of the animals are the 4.5m great white shark believed to have attacked a Sydney surfer at Tuncurry on Tuesday.

“The four white sharks that have been caught, tagged and released this morning were two 2.5m white sharks at Main Beach Forster, and 2.3m and 2.43m sharks at Tuncurry Beach,” a DPI spokesperson said.

“The shark involved in yesterday’s incident was estimated to be 4.5m in length.”

NSW DPI is assisting NSW Police and Surf Life Saving to monitor the area, and beaches from Blackhead to Burgess remain closed.

“Sharks are a natural part of our environment. It is important to realise there are no silver bullets or 100 per cent guarantees when it comes to preventing an encounter with a shark,” the DPI spokesperson said.

“The annual mullet run is currently underway along the NSW east coast. This results in large schools of mullet moving... Sharks are attracted to large schools of fish.”

The man, in his 50s, was bitten on his upper right thigh while surfing just after 11am. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

In a devastating twist, the man had warned friends of the giant predator lurking in the water moments before he was bitten.

NSW Police Superintendent Chris Schilt revealed the man’s final, brave act before he was attacked.

“It’s believed that when the attack occurred, the man did actually see the shark and called out to try to warn others and very heroically his friends were able to bring him back into shore after he had been attacked,” he told reporters.

According to the DPI, there have been 268 detections of white sharks since April 1, 2021 in New South Wales waters.

