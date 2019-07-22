Four smokers busted after burnt cannabis wafts down street

A YOUNG man was caught in possession of dangerous drugs after burnt cannabis could be smelt down the street.

Benjamin John Clayton pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today for possessing cannabis and utensils used to smoke the drug.

About 8pm on July 5, police went to an address on Campbell St, Rockhampton, after receiving reports of burnt cannabis wafting from the house.

Four people were detained by police, including Clayton.

While searching the kitchen, police found 0.29g of a green leafy material.

Clayton confirmed the material was cannabis and told police he had smoked it in the past hour.

Police also found a home-made drug utensil.

Clayton told Magistrate Jeff Clarke the cannabis was for his personal use.

He was fined $750 and made to forfeit the utensils and drug.