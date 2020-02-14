Four stores to visit to dress to impress this RGS Race Day

Mark Bunt Menswear co-owner Brett Burke shows off his picks for men's Race Day fashion

BOLD and beautiful, that is the style local fashion personalities are hoping to see at this weekend’s Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day.

As the annual event returns to Callaghan Park, thousands of punters are expected to don their best for a day out on the track.

While sometimes daring and other times fabulous, there are some trends which Willow & Ivy owner Georgina Marshall hopes will not make an appearance.

“Don’t go for bold bright colours, like hot pinks. This race season is all about the earthy tones and bold silhouettes – bold in sleeves, bold in the skirts,” she said.

A Coopers model shows off the latest race day fashion trends.

“It’s all about soft volume this season, really driving home that mix of feminine style paired with a structured hat for a bit of masculine edge.”

Ms Marshall instead suggested more neutral tones and greens – mostly emerald – as a popular choice.

Barb Burke and Annette Cooper of Coopers in East Street shared a similar sentiment.

“Obviously the weather will dictate what we see this weekend, but we’ve had a lot of earthy tones, feminine prints, and tiered pieces with a big emphasis on sleeves,” they said.

“Accessories should also be kept minimal, if you’re opting for a heavier type outfit choose finer jewellery, hats are a great option for headwear too.”

PERFECT PAIR: Shoes on East owner Debbie Brine touted thick heels as the best option.

Choice of footwear is best to be kept practical and comfortable, advised Debbie Brine of Shoes on East, noting that thicker heels or heeled boots were always a great option.

“Longevity for the day is really important, solid and shorter heels have become popular among Rockhampton women,” Ms Brine said.

For the gents, Mark Bunt Menswear co-owner Brett Burke said choices were ripe for those eager to explore their more fashionable side.

“It’s all about colour and linen to keep it very summer appropriate. Blues are still very strong in suits, however if the choice is a linen option, I suggest paler colours,” he said.

He also suggested a chino pant in lieu of full suit pants should a punter prefer a more relaxed, causal approach – but only if no tie will be worn.

Mark Bunt Menswear co-owner Brett Burke said patterned socks were a popular choice.

“Patterns are also great, that’s the way I sort of see it going. In jackets, mint greens and watermelons can always be a unique point of difference too.”

Mr Burke also suggested pocket squares, tie pins, or colourful socks to really bring an outfit to life.

But as common opinion would have it, the less is more approach is most certainly the way to go.

“Just don’t overdo it, in previous years, we’ve overdone it. Reign it back, bring in the femininity with floaty and fun styles,” Ms Marshall said.

“Let’s make racing fun again!”